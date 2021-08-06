Barrick Gold’s (GOLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,505,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 111,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

