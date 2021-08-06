Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Posts Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

