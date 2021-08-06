Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases Earnings Results

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. Subaru updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.660 EPS.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

