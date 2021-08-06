Clean Yield Group Sells 35,275 Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,275 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 373.1% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,182,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 932,676 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth about $8,655,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth about $809,000.

NYSEARCA:VXX opened at $29.05 on Friday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11.

