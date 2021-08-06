Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.30.

Stantec stock traded up C$1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching C$60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,291. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 36.79.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

