Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s previous close.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 4,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.