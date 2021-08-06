Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s previous close.
COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 4,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
