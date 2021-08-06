Bombardier, Inc. Class B’s (BBD.B) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.38.

BBD.B stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.72.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

