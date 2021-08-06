Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.48. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,843. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

