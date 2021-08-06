iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Goodwin Investment Advisory’s 3rd Largest Position

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 684,044 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

