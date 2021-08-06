Goodwin Investment Advisory Sells 194 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.54. 25,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,839. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

