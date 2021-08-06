Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

