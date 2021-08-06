Clean Yield Group Sells 2,176 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

