SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $6,509,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

