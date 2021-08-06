Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,024 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $44.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

