15,000 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 103,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

