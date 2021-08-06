DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0248

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $233,495.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00110515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00148180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,874.86 or 1.00072976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.51 or 0.00828766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.