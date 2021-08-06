Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.26 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $666.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

