Doctors Coin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $194.91 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.