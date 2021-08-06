The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 8,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,618. The company has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

