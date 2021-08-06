EUNO Trading Up 19.1% This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $6,383.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.77 or 0.01137891 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,278,413,638 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

