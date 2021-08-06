Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Kadant updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Kadant stock traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.85. 67,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $206.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

