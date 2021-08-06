Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

