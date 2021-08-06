Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,014 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $74.21 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.45.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

