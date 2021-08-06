Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,298 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $55.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

