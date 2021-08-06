Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

