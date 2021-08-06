Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

