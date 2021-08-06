Morgan Stanley Trims Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price to $26.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of HAYW opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,423,000 after acquiring an additional 334,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

