KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

KKR stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 88,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

