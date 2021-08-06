Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 7,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,861. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

