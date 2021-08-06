Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JMP Securities

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

OPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,061. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $638.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

