Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $5.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 million, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

