Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 13,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,348. Yelp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -286.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.