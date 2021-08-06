Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

CDLX stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.25 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,076.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

