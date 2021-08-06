Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.450-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.77.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

