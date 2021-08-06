NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NBEV stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $270.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NewAge by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NewAge by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NewAge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

