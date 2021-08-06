Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 845 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,241% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

