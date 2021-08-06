Loews (NYSE:L) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:L opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.97. Loews has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

