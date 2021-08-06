Rupee Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $52,358.81 and $10.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.