PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

