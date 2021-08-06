Celo (CELO) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Celo has a market capitalization of $835.46 million and $35.59 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00007131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00149109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,936.21 or 1.00172337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.10 or 0.00824890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

