LHT Trading Up 13.7% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $174,164.31 and approximately $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006346 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

