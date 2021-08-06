Electrum Dark Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $8,177.70 and $98.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00210413 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

