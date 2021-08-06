United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $144.43 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.