EasyFi (EASY) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00007037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00900034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00097589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042628 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

