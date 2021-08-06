Eastman Chemical Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EMN opened at $110.59 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

