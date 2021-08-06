Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Cap of $20.19 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $372,032.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00147848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,800.02 or 0.99772310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.42 or 0.00825120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

