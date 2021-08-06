Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Shares Up 0.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.24. 2,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.