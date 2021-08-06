MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MetLife stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

