HighPeak Energy (HPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HPK opened at $11.13 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

