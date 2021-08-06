Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

